GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.68 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 322.43 crore

Net loss of GTPL Hathway reported to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 13.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 322.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 280.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.10% to Rs 18.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 1245.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1091.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

322.43280.631245.821091.2723.9726.0725.5326.8992.5867.75310.04273.1234.3923.02108.12102.04-27.6813.6918.8861.10

