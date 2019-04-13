Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 38010.00 crore

Net profit of rose 17.70% to Rs 8126.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6904.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 38010.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32075.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.86% to Rs 31472.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25826.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 146463.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123104.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

38010.0032075.00146463.00123104.0026.5026.9726.9726.4111239.009634.0043619.0036106.0010702.009129.0041563.0034092.008126.006904.0031472.0025826.00

