Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 17.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 38010.00 croreNet profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 17.70% to Rs 8126.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6904.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 38010.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32075.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.86% to Rs 31472.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25826.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 146463.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 123104.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales38010.0032075.00 19 146463.00123104.00 19 OPM %26.5026.97 -26.9726.41 - PBDT11239.009634.00 17 43619.0036106.00 21 PBT10702.009129.00 17 41563.0034092.00 22 NP8126.006904.00 18 31472.0025826.00 22
