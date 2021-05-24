Punjab National Bank soars 3.55%

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 39.4, up 3.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.57% in last one year as compared to a 68.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 99.2% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.4, up 3.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 15195.95. The Sensex is at 50627.52, up 0.17%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 14.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 7.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34606.9, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1819.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1701.56 lakh shares in last one month.

Punjab National Bank is up 47.57% in last one year as compared to a 68.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 99.2% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 56.87 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

