Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd extends gains

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.9, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.67% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.34% spurt in the Nifty Energy.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.9, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11032.3. The Sensex is at 36624.01, down 0.03%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 10.52% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15363.05, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.26 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 373.15, up 0.66% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 15.67% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.34% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 12.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
