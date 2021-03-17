Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Falls 2.6%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 5.48% over last one month compared to 5.83% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.22% drop in the SENSEX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 2.6% today to trade at Rs 442. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.63% to quote at 15618.56. The index is up 5.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 1.3% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd lost 1.26% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 54.05 % over last one year compared to the 65.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 5.48% over last one month compared to 5.83% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.22% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 482.4 on 02 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 24 Mar 2020.

