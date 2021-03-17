BEML bags orders from Cameroon & Bangladesh

BEML has received export orders from Cameroon and Bangladesh under Government of India-Lines of credit to supply construction equipment.

The order for Cameroon has been received from Ministry of Economy, Planning & Regional Development (MOEPRD), Government of Cameroon for supply of 71 units of construction equipment consisting of Bulldozers, Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Motor graders and Compactors for their Cassava Farm Project.

The order for Bangladesh has been received from Ministry of Roads & Highways Department, Government of Bangladesh for supply of construction equipment consisting of Wheel Dozer for their construction, Repair and Maintenance of Road and Infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.

Valuing at around $23 million, these equipment will be having more than 90% indigenous content and will be manufactured at BEML's KGF and Mysore plants in Karnataka.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 16 March 2021. Shares of BEML rose 1.61% to settle at Rs 1,373.65 yesterday.

BEML is a leading multi-technology company. BEML operates in three verticals viz. Defence & Aerospace, Mining & Construction and Rail & Metro and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Bangalore, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, Palakkad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)