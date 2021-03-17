HUDCO board to mull interim dividend on 18 March

The board of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) will consider the payment of interim dividend for the FY21 on Thursday, 18 March 2021.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 53.296. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 45.49 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 36.79.

HUDCO's consolidated net profit soared 90.2% to Rs 391.59 crore on a 2.8% rise in total income to Rs 1,853.33 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of HUDCO rose 0.92% to Rs 49.40 on BSE. HUDCO, the premier techno-financing public sector enterprise, is in the field of housing and infrastructure development in India. The Government of India holds 69.08% stake in HUDCO as on 31 December 2020.

