Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd in demand

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 442.2, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.61% in last one year as compared to a 52.19% gain in NIFTY and a 59.27% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 442.2, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17748.85. The Sensex is at 59474.05, up 0.29%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has dropped around 9.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 13.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23334.6, up 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 443.65, up 1.42% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 25.61% in last one year as compared to a 52.19% gain in NIFTY and a 59.27% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)