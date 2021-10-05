NMDC cuts prices of lump ore, fines

The PSU miner reduced prices of lump ore and fines with effect from 5 October 2021

The prices of lump ore (65.5%, 6-40 mm) have reduced by Rs 200 or 3.25% to Rs 5,950 per ton compared with Rs 6,150 per ton fixed on 4 September 2021.

Meanwhile, the prices of iron ore fines (64%, - 10 mm) were reduced by Rs 400 or 7.75% to Rs 4760 per ton from Rs 5,160 per ton set on 4 September 2021.

Shares of NMDC were trading 0.17% higher at Rs 148.60 on BSE.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. The company's consolidated net profit soared 500.14% to Rs 3,191.45 crore on 236.11% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,512.21 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)