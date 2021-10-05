Bharat Forge slips after North America Class 8 truck orders slide

-
Bharat Forge fell 2.75% to Rs 721.35 after North America Class 8 truck orders slipped 11.69% year-on-year and fell 28.68% month-on-month to 28,100 units in September 2021.Bharat Forge has a significant market share for chassis & engine components in the North American Class 8 commercial vehicle segment.
On a consolidated basis, Bharat Forge posted a net profit of Rs 153.65 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 125.81 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales grew 82.61% to Rs 2,107.68 crore in Q1 FY22.
Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicle), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining and general engineering.
