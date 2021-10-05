Cadila Healthcare Ltd stays in winning mode

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 563.75, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.73% in last one year as compared to a 52.07% gain in NIFTY and a 22.68% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 563.75, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 17734.9. The Sensex is at 59425.67, up 0.21%. Cadila Healthcare Ltd has added around 1.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14812.4, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 565.65, up 0.42% on the day. Cadila Healthcare Ltd is up 35.73% in last one year as compared to a 52.07% gain in NIFTY and a 22.68% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 35.86 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)