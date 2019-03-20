Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slides 2.4%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Shed 1.34%

Corporation Ltd has added 21.35% over last one month compared to 16.16% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 7.95% rise in the SENSEX

Corporation Ltd fell 2.4% today to trade at Rs 397.85. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 1.34% to quote at 15142.65. The index is up 16.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil Ltd decreased 2.26% and lost 2.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 3.59 % over last one year compared to the 16.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Corporation Ltd has added 21.35% over last one month compared to 16.16% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 7.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26043 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 454.95 on 10 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 239 on 05 Oct 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)