Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2019.
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd tumbled 4.39% to Rs 293 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35390 shares in the past one month.
Just Dial Ltd crashed 3.81% to Rs 629.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd lost 3.27% to Rs 845. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96650 shares in the past one month.
Minda Industries Ltd plummeted 3.07% to Rs 347.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35352 shares in the past one month.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd slipped 2.97% to Rs 300.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21403 shares in the past one month.
