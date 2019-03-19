Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2019.

tumbled 4.39% to Rs 293 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5129 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35390 shares in the past one month.

crashed 3.81% to Rs 629.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 3.27% to Rs 845. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22052 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96650 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 3.07% to Rs 347.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35352 shares in the past one month.

slipped 2.97% to Rs 300.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21403 shares in the past one month.

