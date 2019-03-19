Prism Johnson gains after acquisition

rose 1.4% to 90.85 at 14:51 IST on BSE after the company announced acquisition of 27% stake in

The announcement was made during market hours today, 19 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 228.03 points, or 0.6% to 38,323.10

On the BSE, 48,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 86,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of 92.70 and a low of 89.20 so far during the day.

said that the company has acquired 3,700 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 37,000 constituting 27% in the total paid-up equity share capital of CSE Solar was incorporated on 19 July 2017 and is engaged in the business of providing comprising of consulting, design, engineering, fabrication, installation, commissioning and monitoring of distributed rooftop solar power plants primarily for captive consumption of commercial and industrial customers in

reported 28.08% rise in net profit to Rs 19.02 crore on 9.43% rise in total income to Rs 1442.17 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Prism Johnson (earlier known as Prism Cement) is one of India's leading company, with a wide range of products from cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles, to kitchens.

