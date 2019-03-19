Magnum Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kanani Industries Ltd, Cotspin Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2019.

Kanani Industries Ltd, Cotspin Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2019.

lost 11.26% to Rs 5.2 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4233 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 9.82% to Rs 5.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6712 shares in the past one month.

Cotspin Ltd crashed 9.34% to Rs 67. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 537 shares in the past one month.

corrected 7.06% to Rs 135. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 187 shares in the past one month.

dropped 7.00% to Rs 15.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2293 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)