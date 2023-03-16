Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 4.8%, Gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 346.15, up 4.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.07% slide in NIFTY and a 10.82% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 346.15, up 4.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 16929.35. The Sensex is at 57448.28, down 0.19%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 4.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22393.7, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 348.7, up 5.16% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

