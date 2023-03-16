Information Technology shares edge lower

-
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 210.86 points or 0.74% at 28278.2 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 6.74%), eMudhra Ltd (down 5.51%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 3.72%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.46%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 3.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.18%), Coforge Ltd (down 2.67%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.67%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 2.58%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 2.5%).
On the other hand, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2.14%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 1.56%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 1.51%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 48.83 or 0.08% at 57507.07.
The Nifty 50 index was down 6.3 points or 0.04% at 16965.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 165.33 points or 0.61% at 27003.83.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.6 points or 0.02% at 8571.05.
On BSE,1226 shares were trading in green, 2207 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.
