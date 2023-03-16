Basic materials stocks slide

-
Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Commodities index decreasing 54.74 points or 1.1% at 4904.35 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd (down 7.83%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 5.2%),Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.95%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.72%),JK Paper Ltd (down 4.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (down 4.06%), West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 3.87%), Kiri Industries Ltd (down 3.79%), Valiant Organics Ltd (down 3.71%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.5%).
On the other hand, Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd (up 4.38%), Chemplast Sanmar Ltd (up 3.77%), and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (up 3.3%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 48.83 or 0.08% at 57507.07.
The Nifty 50 index was down 6.3 points or 0.04% at 16965.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 165.33 points or 0.61% at 27003.83.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.6 points or 0.02% at 8571.05.
On BSE,1226 shares were trading in green, 2207 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.
