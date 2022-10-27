Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 0.33%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.6, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 9.97% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.6, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 17685.35. The Sensex is at 59598.85, up 0.09%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 0.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25793.15, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 303.8, up 0.03% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 27.85% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 9.97% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 65.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)