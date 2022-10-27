State Bank of India spurts 0.36%, gains for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 580.65, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% slide in NIFTY and a 4.37% slide in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 580.65, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 17685.35. The Sensex is at 59598.85, up 0.09%. State Bank of India has gained around 10.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 9.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41122.75, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 581.8, up 0.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 14.08 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

