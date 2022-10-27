Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 0.87%, up for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1292.55, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.24% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 15.22% drop in the Nifty Bank.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1292.55, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 17685.35. The Sensex is at 59598.85, up 0.09%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 4.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12952.8, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1288.8, up 0.86% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

