Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.36%, gains for five straight sessions

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 321.4, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 16575.6. The Sensex is at 55539.77, up 0.26%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 5.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25608.2, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 321.5, up 1.31% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 30.27% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 30.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 7.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

