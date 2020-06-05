Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 367.25, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.51% in last one year as compared to a 14.59% slide in NIFTY and a 14.46% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 367.25, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 10115.4. The Sensex is at 34183, up 0.6%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 6.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13704.6, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 366.7, up 2.69% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

