Inox Leisure Ltd stays supported

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 282, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.15% in last one year as compared to a 14.62% drop in NIFTY and a 35.92% drop in the Nifty Media.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 282, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 10112. The Sensex is at 34196.62, up 0.64%. Inox Leisure Ltd has risen around 36.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 24.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1319.45, up 3.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

