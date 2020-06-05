Dish TV India Ltd Jumps Around 5%

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5.3, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 80.76% in last one year as compared to a 14.62% fall in NIFTY and a 35.92% fall in the Nifty Media.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5.3, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 10112. The Sensex is at 34196.62, up 0.64%. Dish TV India Ltd has added around 10.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 24.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1319.45, up 3.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

