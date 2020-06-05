Reliance Industries Ltd up for fifth session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1595.4, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.33% in last one year as compared to a 14.62% drop in NIFTY and a 14.51% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1595.4, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 10112. The Sensex is at 34196.62, up 0.64%. Reliance Industries Ltd has risen around 10.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13704.6, up 1.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 100.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1592.75, up 0.79% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 21.33% in last one year as compared to a 14.62% drop in NIFTY and a 14.51% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 31.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)