Bharat Petroleum Corporation raises Rs 1995.20 cr

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has raised Rs 1,995.20 crore through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures at a coupon of 6.11% p.a. payable annually with a door to door maturity of 5 years. The pay-in date as well as allotment shall be done on 6 July 2020. The proceeds will be utilized for funding of Capital Expenditure of the Company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred.

