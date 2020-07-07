JUST IN
Bharat Petroleum Corporation raises Rs 1995.20 cr

Through private placement of NCDs

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has raised Rs 1,995.20 crore through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures at a coupon of 6.11% p.a. payable annually with a door to door maturity of 5 years. The pay-in date as well as allotment shall be done on 6 July 2020. The proceeds will be utilized for funding of Capital Expenditure of the Company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred.

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 11:28 IST

