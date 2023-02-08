Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 26.39% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.80% to Rs 309.29 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 26.39% to Rs 33.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 309.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 335.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales309.29335.44 -8 OPM %16.1420.88 -PBDT54.3270.78 -23 PBT47.7564.18 -26 NP33.7745.88 -26
