Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 26.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.80% to Rs 309.29 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 26.39% to Rs 33.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 309.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 335.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.309.29335.4416.1420.8854.3270.7847.7564.1833.7745.88

