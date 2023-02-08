Sungold Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Sungold Capital remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.410.32 28 OPM %4.889.38 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
