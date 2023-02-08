Sungold Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.13% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.13% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.410.324.889.380.030.030.030.030.020.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)