Tai Industries standalone net profit rises 14.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.73% to Rs 50.61 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries rose 14.06% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.73% to Rs 50.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales50.6179.99 -37 OPM %-0.853.16 -PBDT3.172.70 17 PBT3.112.62 19 NP2.191.92 14

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:37 IST

