Tai Industries standalone net profit rises 14.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.73% to Rs 50.61 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries rose 14.06% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.73% to Rs 50.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.50.6179.99-0.853.163.172.703.112.622.191.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)