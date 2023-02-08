JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex drops 221 pts, Nifty ends below 17,750; Tata Steel drops over 5%
Business Standard

Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.73% to Rs 8.87 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Industries declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.73% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.8722.59 -61 OPM %-1.35-1.37 -PBDT0.120.13 -8 PBT0.030.05 -40 NP0.030.05 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU