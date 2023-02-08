Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.73% to Rs 8.87 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Industries declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.73% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.8722.59-1.35-1.370.120.130.030.050.030.05

