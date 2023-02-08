Jayatma Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.73% to Rs 8.87 croreNet profit of Jayatma Industries declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.73% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.8722.59 -61 OPM %-1.35-1.37 -PBDT0.120.13 -8 PBT0.030.05 -40 NP0.030.05 -40
