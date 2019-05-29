Bharat Road Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 79.91% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 79.91% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.62% to Rs 14.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 68.41% to Rs 10.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.5512.6910.5333.33-7.8439.953.7055.33-5.0813.6620.3940.55-5.0913.6520.3440.52-2.389.6714.2828.92

