Bharat Road Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.38 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Road Network standalone net profit declines 54.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Road Network arm wins Rs 323 cr arbitration award against NHAI
Bharat Road Network Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Bharat Road to sell 39pc in GAEPL, to pare Rs 600cr debt
Parsvnath Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 79.91% to Rs 2.55 croreNet loss of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 9.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 79.91% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.62% to Rs 14.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 68.41% to Rs 10.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.5512.69 -80 10.5333.33 -68 OPM %-7.8439.95 -3.7055.33 - PBDT-5.0813.66 PL 20.3940.55 -50 PBT-5.0913.65 PL 20.3440.52 -50 NP-2.389.67 PL 14.2828.92 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU