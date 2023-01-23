Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 29.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.89% to Rs 248.44 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 29.15% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.89% to Rs 248.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 258.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.248.44258.498.717.8722.1017.9918.1014.0111.749.09

