Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances standalone net profit rises 29.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.89% to Rs 248.44 crore

Net profit of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances rose 29.15% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.89% to Rs 248.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 258.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales248.44258.49 -4 OPM %8.717.87 -PBDT22.1017.99 23 PBT18.1014.01 29 NP11.749.09 29

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:31 IST

