Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 81.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.85% to Rs 2440.87 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 81.78% to Rs 307.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 20.85% to Rs 2440.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2019.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2440.872019.7759.6957.52517.68308.15517.68308.15307.16168.97

