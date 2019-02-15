Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 77.57% to Rs 4.83 croreNet profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 77.57% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.832.72 78 OPM %9.113.68 -PBDT0.22-0.10 LP PBT0.10-0.22 LP NP0.10-0.22 LP
