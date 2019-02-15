Aries Agro consolidated net profit declines 39.11% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.15% to Rs 72.61 croreNet profit of Aries Agro declined 39.11% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.15% to Rs 72.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 97.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales72.6197.01 -25 OPM %15.1815.85 -PBDT3.308.62 -62 PBT2.708.04 -66 NP3.024.96 -39
