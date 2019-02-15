JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Aries Agro consolidated net profit declines 39.11% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.15% to Rs 72.61 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro declined 39.11% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.15% to Rs 72.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 97.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales72.6197.01 -25 OPM %15.1815.85 -PBDT3.308.62 -62 PBT2.708.04 -66 NP3.024.96 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements