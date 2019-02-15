JUST IN
Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 77.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 77.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 4.45% to Rs 140.81 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 77.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 140.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales140.81147.37 -4 OPM %3.294.24 -PBDT2.282.66 -14 PBT0.500.97 -48 NP0.170.75 -77

