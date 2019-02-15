Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit declines 77.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 207.14% in the September 2018 quarter
Gun owners becoming more politically active in US: Study
Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Worldwide gun deaths reach 250,000 yearly; US ranks high
JNU Teachers' Association on day-long strike, admin calls it unlawful
-
Sales decline 4.45% to Rs 140.81 croreNet profit of Nagreeka Exports declined 77.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.45% to Rs 140.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 147.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales140.81147.37 -4 OPM %3.294.24 -PBDT2.282.66 -14 PBT0.500.97 -48 NP0.170.75 -77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU