Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 93.22% in the December 2018 quarter

Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 22.23% to Rs 518.97 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 93.22% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 518.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 424.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales518.97424.60 22 OPM %7.986.26 -PBDT25.4332.99 -23 PBT2.7023.61 -89 NP1.0815.92 -93

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:21 IST

