Bharti Airtel acquires minority stake in Cnergee Technologies

Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic minority stake in cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

Navi Mumbai based Cnergee specializes in integrated networking solutions over cloud for businesses of all sizes.

Cnergee has developed a range of 5G ready software tools for Network as a Service (NaaS) that can be deployed at scale to enable zero touch service provisioning, central remote monitoring, and management of all connected devices with a host of real time analytics.

The stake acquisition will enable Airtel to sharpen its NaaS proposition for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) who are looking to accelerate their shift to cloud-based applications. Airtel already offers a wide range of connectivity and productivity solutions for SMBs backed by unmatched distribution network reach across India.

In addition, Cnergee's advanced software tools will boost Airtel's 'Work From Anywhere' solutions portfolio as businesses look at adopt hybrid work models in the post pandemic world.

