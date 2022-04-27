NTPC signs MoU with Energy Vault

-
-
To collaborate on gravity based energy storage technology and software solutionsNTPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (Energy Vault), a leader in sustainable, grid-scale energy storage solutions.
The objective of the MOU is to collaborate and formalize a long-term strategic partnership for deployment of Energy Vault's EVx gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions based on the outcome of a joint feasibility study. The technology also offers beneficial utilization of coal ash for manufacturing of composite blocks for Energy Vault's gravity-based energy storage system.
