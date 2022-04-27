3i Infotech announces strategic investment in SASE solutions provider - Exium

3i Infotech Inc., USA, step-down subsidiary of 3i Infotech has announced a strategic investment in Exium, a pioneer in 5G powered Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) solutions, to help accelerate innovation in cloud-delivered security and digital experience.
3i Infotech will offer this as a premium security offering to its customers globally and across verticals spanning banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and telecom. The first-of-its-kind for 3i Infotech in the SASE space, the strategic investment reinforces a shared vision for increasing adoption of borderless security at the edge. 3i Infotech initially established a multi-year partnership last year.
NuRe Edge is a SASE platform with Secure Internet Access (SIA) and Secure Private Access (SPA) which converges network with security. It is a platform available today with 5G zerotrust model, hardware security, native XDR (Any Detection & Response), and 5G IoT edge computing platform. It eliminates the need for high upfront costs with subscription or payas-you-go (PAYG) pricing.
It can be deployed across any vertical, be it telecom or BFSI. 3i Infotech as part of its one-stop solution provider proposition offers NuRe Edge as a managed services offering. NuRe Edge is offered on Oracle OCI, Azure and AWS. For enterprise customers, this can also be offered in a hybrid model as well.
The investment into Exium is part of 3i Infotech's larger 'Resident Entrepreneurship' program which allows for technology entrepreneurs to join hands with 3i Infotech and invent new value creating intellectual property in the fields of 5G, Edge Services, cognitive computing services and education technology. It is part of the company's plan to incubate and accelerate startups, to fuel new services lines and build new IPs.
