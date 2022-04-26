HAL and BEL to co-develop IRST system for Su-30 MKI

-
Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics signed a contract for co-development and co-production of long range dual band infra-red search and track system for Su-30 MKI under the MAKE-II procedure of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, as part of the 'Make in India' initiative.
The proposed IRST system will be a high end strategic technology product in the field of defence avionics and technically competitive to existing IRST system in the global market with features of Television Day Camera, Infrared & LASER sensors in single window for air to air and air to ground target tracking and localization.
The system will enhance the Indian Air Force's air superiority.
