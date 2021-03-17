SBI, SBI Cards, BPCL, Vedanta in spotlight

State Bank of India (SBI) said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBl) has, vide its letter dated 16th March,2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on the bank for contravention of provisions of Section 10 (1 ) (b) (ii) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and specific directions of RBI issued to the bank on payment of remuneration to employees in the form of commission. This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1 ) of the Act.
Private equity firm Carlyle has reportedly launched a block deal to sell around 4% stake in the SBI Cards & Payment Services and raise around $513 million. The offer price range is Rs 981.80 per share to Rs 1,022.10 per share.
BPCL informed that the board of directors has declared second interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21. Further, the board of directors have fixed Saturday, 27th March, 2021 as record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the interim dividend.
Vedanta Resources (VRL), along with persons acting in concert with it (PACs), have decided to: (a) increase the number of equity shares to be acquired in the Open Offer to up to 651,000,000 equity shares, representing 17.51% of voting share capital of Vedanta; and (b) increase the offer price to Rs 235 per equity share including interest of Rs 1.29 per equity share. Total consideration for the offer is about Rs 15,300 crore.
Bharat Forge said the company has formed a new company Kalyani Powertrain to look into electric vehicle (EV) business initiatives. The newly formed subsidiary will look at organic and inorganic opportunities in the EV space.
BEML received export orders from Cameroon and Bangladesh under Government of India-Lines of credit.
H. G. Infra Engineering informed that the company has been declared L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), New Delhi.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU