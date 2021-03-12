Infosys, Wipro, JSW Steel in spotlight

Infosys said that its business process management arm Infosys BPM has on Thursday announced a five-year extension to its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation, the world's largest gold mining company, to standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites.

Wipro on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pierre Bruno as chief executive officer for Europe. Pierre Bruno will lead Wipro's business in six distinct regions across Europe. "This appointment, a bold indication of the company's continued investment and focus on the European market, builds on Wipro's momentum across the region in recent years," Wipro said in a statement.

The board of BPCL will meet on Tuesday, 16 March 2021, to consider a proposal for declaration of the second interim dividend for the FY2021.

The board of GAIL (India) will consider payment of second interim dividend for FY 2020-21 on March 15.

JSW Steel's crude steel production fell by 1% to 13.06 lakh tonnes in February 2021 compared with 13.20 lakh tonnes in February 2020. Meanwhile, production of flat rolled products declined 6% to 9.27 lakh tonnes in February 2021 as against 9.82 lakh tonnes in February 2020. Production of long rolled products jumped 10% to 3.4 lakh tonnes in February 2021 from 3.08 lakh tonnes in February 2020.

AstraZeneca Pharma India has received import and market permission in Form CT-20 (subsequent New Drug Approval) from the Drugs Controller General of India for osimertinib 40mg/80mg film coated tablets (Tagrisso).

The board of Quick Heal Technologies on Wednesday approved a proposal to buyback 63,26,530 equity shares of the company (equivalent to 9.85% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company) at Rs 245 a piece. The aggregate consideration of the buyback shall not exceed Rs 155 crore.

IDBI Bank said that the bank has been taken out of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework by the RBI. The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis.

Borosil Renewables said that the government's recent decision to impose a countervailing duty and a basic customs duty on certain import items will benefit the company. The Ministry of Finance (MOE), Government of India, has imposed a countervailing duty ranging from 9.71% to 10.14 of cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value for a period of 5 years, on imports of textured tempered coated or uncoated solar glass from Malaysia or of which origin is in Malaysia and exported from some other country or of which origin is some other country and exported from Malaysia.

NBCC (India) has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 5 March 2021 with National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna for supervision of construction and development of institute campus, hostel and residential buildings, at NIT Patna. NBCC is the project management consultant (PMC) for this project of value Rs 468 crore.

Separately, NBCC (India) on Thursday, 11 March 2021, announced that it has awarded two separate work orders to Backbone Construction-Sangeeta Engineering & Contracts (JV) and Hayagrev Civil Engineering.

