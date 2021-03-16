APSEZ, Tata Communications, AU Small Finance Bank in focus

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Ministry of Ports and Shipping of Sri Lanka and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, acting on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka, pursuant to approval from the Sri Lankan Cabinet of Ministers for the development and operations of West Container Terminal (WCT) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The offer for sale (OFS) of the Government of India's (GoI) equity in Tata Communications would open on March 16. The central government would divest 10% shares in the company along with an additional 6.12% as Green Shoe Option.

AU Small Finance Bank said that the Capital Raising Committee of Board of Directors of the bank approved allotment of 50,00,000 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 1251 per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 625.50 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.

NIIT (USA) Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIIT, has signed a Managed Services agreement with a US based financial services organization (an existing client) to provide a range of learning services. The term of the agreement is 5 years.

HFCL has signed a Share Subscription and Shareholders'' Agreement (Agreement) on 15 March 2021, with Nimpaa Telecommunications, a private limited company incorporated in India under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Promoter Shareholders of Nimpaa.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam said that the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend Rs 1.20 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

