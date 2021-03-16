APSEZ, Tata Communications, AU Small Finance Bank in focus

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports partners with John Keells and SLPA to develop West Container Terminal in Colombo
Adani Ports Q3 PAT rises 16% to Rs 1576 cr
Adani Ports records 31% growth in Jan cargo volume
Adani Ports gains after handled cargo volume rises 8% YoY in Feb
Adani Ports sees 8% growth in cargo volumes in Feb
-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Ministry of Ports and Shipping of Sri Lanka and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, acting on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka, pursuant to approval from the Sri Lankan Cabinet of Ministers for the development and operations of West Container Terminal (WCT) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The offer for sale (OFS) of the Government of India's (GoI) equity in Tata Communications would open on March 16. The central government would divest 10% shares in the company along with an additional 6.12% as Green Shoe Option.
AU Small Finance Bank said that the Capital Raising Committee of Board of Directors of the bank approved allotment of 50,00,000 equity shares at the issue price of Rs 1251 per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 625.50 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.
NIIT (USA) Inc., USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIIT, has signed a Managed Services agreement with a US based financial services organization (an existing client) to provide a range of learning services. The term of the agreement is 5 years.
HFCL has signed a Share Subscription and Shareholders'' Agreement (Agreement) on 15 March 2021, with Nimpaa Telecommunications, a private limited company incorporated in India under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Promoter Shareholders of Nimpaa.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam said that the board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend Rs 1.20 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU