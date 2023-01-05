JUST IN
Brightcom Group appoints company secretary

Brightcom Group announced the appointment of Rajesh Vankadara (ACS 44949) as a Company Secretary (CS) & Compliance Officer.

The present Company Secretary, Mr A Mahipal Reddy (ACS 54145) has requested his resignation due to health reasons. Giving due consideration to the same, he would be relieved from the company's services by 10 January 2023.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 08:26 IST

