Brightcom Group appoints company secretary

Karnataka Bank announces resignation of company secretary
The present Company Secretary, Mr A Mahipal Reddy (ACS 54145) has requested his resignation due to health reasons. Giving due consideration to the same, he would be relieved from the company's services by 10 January 2023.
