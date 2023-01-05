Brightcom Group appoints company secretary

Brightcom Group announced the appointment of Rajesh Vankadara (ACS 44949) as a Company Secretary (CS) & Compliance Officer.

The present Company Secretary, Mr A Mahipal Reddy (ACS 54145) has requested his resignation due to health reasons. Giving due consideration to the same, he would be relieved from the company's services by 10 January 2023.

