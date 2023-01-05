Hindustan Petroleum forays into petrochemicals business

JUST IN
Commences pre-marketing of HP DURAPOL brand polymers

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has forayed into Petrochemical Business with pre-marketing of "HP DURAPOL" brand polymers. This is a pre-cursor to marketing of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery (HRRL) petrochemical products.

HRRL is setting up a new 9 MMTPA capacity grass root Refinery-cumPetrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in District Barmer, Rajasthan. HPCL commenced the sale of polymers to an end customer on 3 January 2023 at Mumbai, Maharashtra.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 08:35 IST

