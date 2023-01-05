Hindustan Petroleum forays into petrochemicals business

Commences pre-marketing of HP DURAPOL brand polymersHindustan Petroleum Corporation has forayed into Petrochemical Business with pre-marketing of "HP DURAPOL" brand polymers. This is a pre-cursor to marketing of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery (HRRL) petrochemical products.
HRRL is setting up a new 9 MMTPA capacity grass root Refinery-cumPetrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in District Barmer, Rajasthan. HPCL commenced the sale of polymers to an end customer on 3 January 2023 at Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU