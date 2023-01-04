GMM Pfaudler receives affirmation in credit ratings

From CRISILGMM Pfaudler has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Long term debt (Rs 218.38 crore) - CRISIL AA-/Stable
Fund based working capital limits (Rs 203 crore) - CRISIL AA-/ Stable/ CRISIL A1+
Non fund based facilities (Rs 178.62 crore) - CRISIL A1+
