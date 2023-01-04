GMM Pfaudler receives affirmation in credit ratings

From CRISIL

GMM Pfaudler has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Long term debt (Rs 218.38 crore) - CRISIL AA-/Stable

Fund based working capital limits (Rs 203 crore) - CRISIL AA-/ Stable/ CRISIL A1+

Non fund based facilities (Rs 178.62 crore) - CRISIL A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)