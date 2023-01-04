JUST IN
GMM Pfaudler receives affirmation in credit ratings

From CRISIL

GMM Pfaudler has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Long term debt (Rs 218.38 crore) - CRISIL AA-/Stable
Fund based working capital limits (Rs 203 crore) - CRISIL AA-/ Stable/ CRISIL A1+
Non fund based facilities (Rs 178.62 crore) - CRISIL A1+

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 19:58 IST

