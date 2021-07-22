Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Onward Technologies Ltd, Sangam (India) Ltd, Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd and CHD Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2021.
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd lost 6.70% to Rs 767.2 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 40741 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25434 shares in the past one month.
Onward Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 244.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16539 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16142 shares in the past one month.
Sangam (India) Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 135.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10326 shares in the past one month.
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 4.98% to Rs 163.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6637 shares in the past one month.
CHD Chemicals Ltd fell 4.96% to Rs 9.19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37000 shares in the past one month.
