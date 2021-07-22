Venkys (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IIFL Securities Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd, Polycab India Ltd and CSB Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2021.

Venkys (India) Ltd tumbled 6.87% to Rs 3125.75 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 34872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36539 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd crashed 4.77% to Rs 115.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd lost 4.57% to Rs 1035. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2146 shares in the past one month.

Polycab India Ltd plummeted 4.46% to Rs 1903.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79201 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22639 shares in the past one month.

CSB Bank Ltd pared 4.25% to Rs 320.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46991 shares in the past one month.

